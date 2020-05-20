|
Mary Ann Parent Hall
Mary Ann Parent Hall passed on May 18, 2020 peacefully. She was born May 16, 1935 in Gonzales, La. She lived there until she met the love of her life Billy J Hall. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage. They had 5 children. Mona Proctor, Becky (Sam) Harper, Ricky Hall, Colett (Terry) Fielder, and Luther (Bridget) Hall. She has 13 grandchildren. Eric Chappell, Jessica Chappell, Leslie Looi, Christopher Harper, Andy Harper, Ryan Hall, Brandon Hall, David Fielder, Rachel Fielder, Jonathon Hall, Daniel Williams, Dakota Loftin, Marcus Hall. Nine great grandchildren. Makena Chappell, Fiona Harper, Miles Harper, Landon Hall, Logan Hall, Aiden Hall,Grayson Hall, Finnley Looi, Caroline Hall. She was a loving Pre-school teacher where all her students called her Granny. She was a very active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Shreveport and loved caring for her family, friends and any one in need.
There will be a family only service due to current conditions.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 20 to May 22, 2020