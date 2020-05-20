Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Parent Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Parent Hall Obituary
Mary Ann Parent Hall

Mary Ann Parent Hall passed on May 18, 2020 peacefully. She was born May 16, 1935 in Gonzales, La. She lived there until she met the love of her life Billy J Hall. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage. They had 5 children. Mona Proctor, Becky (Sam) Harper, Ricky Hall, Colett (Terry) Fielder, and Luther (Bridget) Hall. She has 13 grandchildren. Eric Chappell, Jessica Chappell, Leslie Looi, Christopher Harper, Andy Harper, Ryan Hall, Brandon Hall, David Fielder, Rachel Fielder, Jonathon Hall, Daniel Williams, Dakota Loftin, Marcus Hall. Nine great grandchildren. Makena Chappell, Fiona Harper, Miles Harper, Landon Hall, Logan Hall, Aiden Hall,Grayson Hall, Finnley Looi, Caroline Hall. She was a loving Pre-school teacher where all her students called her Granny. She was a very active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Shreveport and loved caring for her family, friends and any one in need.

There will be a family only service due to current conditions.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 20 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -