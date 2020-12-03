1/1
Mary Ann Robinson Dilworth
1946 - 2020
Mary Ann Robinson Dilworth

Mrs. Mary Ann Robinson Dilworth (74) was born to the late John and Charity James Robinson in East Point, Louisiana, July 4,1946. She departed this life on December 1, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

A celebration of life graveside service will be held for Mary, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 11:00 AM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 8801 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport, LA 71108. Officiating will be Calvin Ray Richardson, Sr., Pastor, Galilee Baptist Church, Plain Dealing, LA 71064.

Mary attended Grambling State University and Kansas State University, M.Ed. Mary was a retired Caddo Parish Public Schools teacher. She mentored many students and assisted in their academic success to college. She was a member of AKA Sorority. SHE LOVED TO SHOP. Also, she loved her family, baking, and traveling. We, her family, were all amazed by her courage, strong will, discerning taste buds, and complete lucidity as she lived with her illness.

Mary is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John Dilworth (41yrs); sister, Glenda J. Simmons; brothers, John R. Robinson, Carl I. Robinson (Doris); stepdaughter, Chandra Demmings Bell (Steven) of Mabelvale, Arkansas; step granddaughter, Brittany Demmings who is attending University of Arkansas, Medical Science (UAMS); special cousin/friends, Bernice Cooper (Eddie).

Mary will be missed by a host of relatives and friends.

The family thanks Regional Hospice for their care and support.

In lieu of Flowers, the family asked that donations be made to Providence House.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
