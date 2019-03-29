Mary Ann Vandiver



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Mary Ann Vandiver, 88, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Rev. Rocky Maddox and Rev. Price Harris officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA.



Mary Ann was born April 26, 1930 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019. She enjoyed sitting on her patio, tending to flowers, and playing cards every Wednesday with her Card Ladies. She loved teaching Sunday School with Barbara Olden and Shirley Kellum -- little kids would brighten her mood whenever they entered the room.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John and Philemon Belcher and husband of 67 years, William "Billy" C. Vandiver. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, William "Cliff" C. Vandiver, Jr., and Gary Vandiver; daughter, Tammy Renee Vandiver Wildes (Joe) and Connie Vandiver; grandsons, Craig, Eric, Paul, and Scott Vandiver, and T. Wes Moore; granddaughters, Kari, Katie, Kaila, and Kelsey Wildes; great-grandsons, Adrian, Ian, Colby, Jaxon, Skyler, Blaze, Connor, Alex, Lucas, Jayden, Timothy, Liam, and Ezra; great-granddaughters, Elliot, Abbie, Macy, Hailey, and Alexis; great-great-granddaughter, Mila coming in May; brother, Roy Philip; sisters, Jaynee Daniel and Carolyn Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong best friend and cousin Barbara Smith.



Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Craig, Eric, Paul, Scott, Adrian, and Ian Vandiver, Brian Tates, Nico Manshack, and Bailey Laborde.



Memorials may be made to Rose Park Baptist Church, 5560 Buncombe Road, Shreveport, LA 71129.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Sister Saji for her care and Cissy Majebe for everything you did. Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary