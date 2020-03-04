|
|
Mary B Hayes Madden
Bossier City - Mary B Hayes Madden, age 91, passed away at her residence on March 2, 2020 after courageously battling Alzheimer's disease for many years. She was born on May 26, 1928 near Hall Summit, LA in Red River Parish to George S. and Mary Elizabeth Norris Hayes. She was the fifth child born of six; Helen, Hazel, Billie, Mercille, Mary B and George (Bubba) Hayes. She attended high school in Hall Summit and married Rupert G. Madden on April 3, 1948. They made their home in Bossier City where they built a new house on Bobbie Street and reared two sons.
Mary B was a stay at home mother during her children's early years. Later, she held an accounting position at a local business in Bossier City then served as Registrar at Parkway High School for 20 years under two wonderful principals, Jack Bice and Roy Underwood. She continuously taught Sunday School for 3 year olds at Waller Baptist Church and then Cypress Baptist Church for over 50 years. She volunteered at various hospitals within Bossier City during her later life. Mary B had a large family not only on her side but also on her husband's side with numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Attending family events and visiting with her extended family was a love and joy of hers, as all members were close friends. After she and her husband retired, they moved to Benton on Black Bayou Lake and built a home on the lake. Taking care of the large place and assisting with grandchildren was a passion she very much enjoyed. During the latter part of her life, Alzheimer's disease slowed her down and she moved to Brookdale assisted living facility in Bossier City, shortly after the death of her husband. She happily resided there for 6 years until her death, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
Mary B is survived by her two sons; R. Gary Madden MD and wife, Judy of Bossier City, with grandchildren Amanda Madden of Shreveport, and Brandon Madden and wife, Nataly of Bossier City; Gregory K. Madden and wife, Dana of Bossier City and grandson, Kris Madden of Bossier City. There are numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews that she knew and loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 60 years, Rupert G. Madden, and all of her siblings; Helen Swint and husband Cortez, Hazel Teekell and husband Odra, Billie Hayden and husband, Corley, Mercille McCall and husband Marshall, George T. (Bubba) Hayes and wife, Elaine.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM and funeral services immediately following at 11:00 AM at Rose-Neath Funeral Chapel Bossier City, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111 on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Reverend Thomas Patton, from Cypress Baptist Church and a longtime friend of Rupert and Mary B, will officiate. Burial and graveside services will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, 601 Highway 80 East, Haughton, LA 71037.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews; Brandon Madden, Kris Madden, Kim Gaspard and Ted Hayes.
The family would like to thank her primary care physician, Dr. Alan Borne, for his long service and expert care. Special thanks to all the caregivers at Brookdale assisted living facility for their compassion and love throughout the years, and especially in her last days. Memorials may be made to Cypress Baptist Church or to the Bossier City Animal Control Volunteers - Hand in Paw, P. O. Box 8004, Bossier City, LA 71113.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020