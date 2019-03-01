Mary Catherine Kromis



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Mary Catherine Kromis, 84, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shreveport, LA, with burial following at Forest Park West in Shreveport. Officiating will be Rev. Fidel Mondragon. Visitation to be held Friday, March 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Marshall St. Chapel.



Catherine died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in Shreveport, LA, following a long illness. She was born April 29, 1934, in Birmingham, AL, and was a graduate of Loyola University Maryland. Called to serve as an apostolic Sister of Mercy, Catherine taught at underprivileged schools and orphanages in several states. Eventually settling in Shreveport, she was an educator and librarian for more than 40 years, sharing her dry wit, immense knowledge, and love of books with many generations.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmanuel John Kromis and Catherine Lucille Foster Kromis, as well as her brothers Theodore, Andrew, Roger, Stephen, and sister Margaret Manry.



Catherine is survived by: her siblings Mike, Tom, Matilda; her "kids" Theresa, Tim, Jo, David, Mike, Pat, Edith, Lisa, Paul, and Kenny; and, her "grandchildren" Laura Derbonne and Kendyl White. Aunt Kate is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of St. Joseph Hospice, especially Eileen Lewis, Ann Dickey, Charlotte Farley, Candice Manning, Dr. Sally Ball, and Dr. Randy Del Mundo. Special appreciation is given to Leslie Dennis, Anna Livengood, Lois Fraser, and John Van Tassel.



The family suggests memorial donations be made to any of the following: St. Joseph Hospice, 8039 Line Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106; Shreve Memorial Library (Broadmoor Branch), 424 Travis Street, Shreveport, LA 71101; or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105. Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary