Mary Catherine Rogers



Bossier City, La - Funeral services for Mary Catherine Rogers, 88, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Bob Moore. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Old Town Cemetery, Haynesville, LA. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.



Mary Catherine was born September 19, 1930 in Natchitoches Parish, LA and passed away February 16, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was of the Baptist faith. Mary was a seamstress and loved working with arts and crafts.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Delmar Rogers; parents, Everett and Sudie Haire and a brother, Don Haire.



Mary is survived by her son, Gary Rogers and wife, Vicki of LaPlace, LA; daughters, Joy Torbet and husband, Jimmy of Fulshear, TX, Susan Camp and husband, Buddy of Bossier City, LA; sister, Lucille Thomas of Stonewall, LA; brother, John Haire and wife, Glenda of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Joshua Falkner and wife, Jenny, Gary Lynn Rogers, Jr. and wife, Fallon, Matthew Rogers, Clinton Camp and Jessica Torbet and great-grandsons, Creighton Rogers and Jackson Falkner.



Honoring Mary as pallbearers, will be her grandsons.