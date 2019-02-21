Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Old Town Cemetery
Haynesville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Rogers


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary Catherine Rogers Obituary
Mary Catherine Rogers

Bossier City, La - Funeral services for Mary Catherine Rogers, 88, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Bob Moore. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Old Town Cemetery, Haynesville, LA. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mary Catherine was born September 19, 1930 in Natchitoches Parish, LA and passed away February 16, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was of the Baptist faith. Mary was a seamstress and loved working with arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Delmar Rogers; parents, Everett and Sudie Haire and a brother, Don Haire.

Mary is survived by her son, Gary Rogers and wife, Vicki of LaPlace, LA; daughters, Joy Torbet and husband, Jimmy of Fulshear, TX, Susan Camp and husband, Buddy of Bossier City, LA; sister, Lucille Thomas of Stonewall, LA; brother, John Haire and wife, Glenda of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Joshua Falkner and wife, Jenny, Gary Lynn Rogers, Jr. and wife, Fallon, Matthew Rogers, Clinton Camp and Jessica Torbet and great-grandsons, Creighton Rogers and Jackson Falkner.

Honoring Mary as pallbearers, will be her grandsons.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Download Now