Mary D'Anna Miciotto
A mass of Christian burial for Mary D'Anna Miciotto, 99, will be held on October 30, 2019, at 12 noon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Monsignor Earl Provenza officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. Visitation will be held at the church starting at 11 am.
Mary was born August 23, 1920, to Joseph Scalco D'Anna and Amelia Notini D'Anna and passed away on October 25, 2019. Mary lived her whole life devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tony Paul Miciotto, son Andrew Joseph (Andy), and beloved sister Santina D'Anna Titone. Mary is survived by her daughter Rosemary Miciotto Messina and her husband Frank James (Jim) Messina, Jr., and her devoted daughter-in-law Aimee Williams Miciotto. "Granny" is also survived by her grandchildren Danna Miciotto Strange and her husband Chip, Susan Miciotto Marchand and her husband Matt, Greg Fambrough, and Jeff Messina and his wife Amy. Her great-grandchildren are Andi Strange Minett and her husband Scott, Bo Strange, Caroline, Amelia and Elise Marchand, Anthony Fambrough, Reese and Rowyn Messina, and great-great-grandchildren Poppy and Perry Minett.
Honoring Mary as pallbearers are Roy Cascio, Greg Fambrough, Jerry Kolniak, Jeff Messina, Greg Miciotto, and Bo Strange. Honorary pallbearers are Jasper Titone and Jody Titone.
The Miciotto family expresses their gratitude to the staff and all Mary's friends at Grace Care Center of Katy for their kindness and concern. A special thanks to Vantage Hospice Care for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Holy Angels Residential Facility at 10450 Ellerbe Rd., Shreveport LA 71106.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019