Mary Davis Bryant
Shreveport - Mary Davis Bryant died October 2, 2019 at CHRISTUS Highland Health System in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her husband, Stafford Bryant, was by her side.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, her family includes her daughters Chris Pace (Clay) and Wendi Roach (Dale) and granddaughter, Meredith Pace. Mary has joined her family members who preceded her in death: her beloved parents Nathaniel and Luna Mae (Becky) Davis, and siblings James Davis, JoAnn McFadden, and Shirley Thompson.
Special gratitude is given to Dr. Scott Boniol and the staff at CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center who long provided excellent and warmhearted care and to her prayer warriors at First Baptist Benton, and Bellaire Baptist. Services will be in Benton, KY, with graveside services in Southaven, MS.
Memorials may be given online in Mary's honor to the North American Mission Board at https://www.namb.net/give/ or the International Mission Board at https://www.imb.org/give/
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019