Services
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
Benton, KY 42025
(270) 527-3141
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
Benton, KY 42025
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
Benton, KY 42025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Davis Bryant


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Davis Bryant Obituary
Mary Davis Bryant

Shreveport - Mary Davis Bryant died October 2, 2019 at CHRISTUS Highland Health System in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her husband, Stafford Bryant, was by her side.

In addition to her husband of 57 years, her family includes her daughters Chris Pace (Clay) and Wendi Roach (Dale) and granddaughter, Meredith Pace. Mary has joined her family members who preceded her in death: her beloved parents Nathaniel and Luna Mae (Becky) Davis, and siblings James Davis, JoAnn McFadden, and Shirley Thompson.

Special gratitude is given to Dr. Scott Boniol and the staff at CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center who long provided excellent and warmhearted care and to her prayer warriors at First Baptist Benton, and Bellaire Baptist. Services will be in Benton, KY, with graveside services in Southaven, MS.

Memorials may be given online in Mary's honor to the North American Mission Board at https://www.namb.net/give/ or the International Mission Board at https://www.imb.org/give/
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now