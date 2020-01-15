|
Mary "Evelyn" Edgard
Atlanta, GA - Long time Shreveport resident, Mary "Evelyn" Edgard, 99, passed away peacefully at home in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred Curtis Edgard; son, Gary Edgard; parents, David and Azella Mouser; brothers, John (Buck), Tom and Charlie Mouser; and sisters, Marie Drew and Irene Pickens. She is survived by her children, Glenn Edgard (Dee Dee) and Jan Smith (Doug); sister, Pat Brandon; granddaughter, Stephanie Smith McDonald (Matt); Step-grandsons, Jeremy, Michael and Daniel Lynds; five generations of nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives, friends and caregivers.
The funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Evelyn will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 E. Kingston Rd, Shreveport, LA 71108. Visitation will begin at the church at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow the service at Forest Park East.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at https://evelyn-edgard.virtual-memorials.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Evelyn's name to St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
Special thanks to the loving care of Rowena, Sylvia, Tika, Pam, Deborah and Yolanda along with the host of other caregivers at The Mansions at Sandy Springs, GA. We also appreciate the wonderful care at Emory St. Josephs Critical Care Unit.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020