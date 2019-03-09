Mary Elaine DeVault



Shreveport, LA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Elaine DeVault, 85, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church in Shreveport, LA with Father Patrick Madden officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 with a rosary at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow services Monday at Forest Park St. Vincent.



Elaine was born on March 3, 1934 to Barney Owen Weldon and Nora Willliams Weldon in Peason, LA and went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 6, 2019. She graduated from C.E. Byrd High School and was a devoted member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church.



Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 41 years, George Aubrey DeVault Sr.; daughter, Pamela Elaine DeVault Bigner and brother, Hollis Owen Weldon. Left to cherish her memories are her son, George Aubrey DeVault Jr. MD (Marilyn); grandson, Christopher Michael DeVault PhD (Ann); granddaughter, Leah Nicole DeVault and great grandchildren, Stephen Michael and Emily Maria.



Honoring Elaine as pallbearer will be Michael Webster, Tyshom Webster, Walter Matrana, Jimmy Mays and Tanner Mays. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Davignon, Hubert Debroeck, Steven Goudeau and Craig Goudeau.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Azalea Estates Assisted Living. Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary