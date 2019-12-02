|
Mary Elizabeth Hamill Trainer
Bossier City, La - A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Mary Elizabeth Hamill Trainer will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 425 McCormick Street, Bossier City. Officiating the service will be Father Mark Watson. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. There will be a Rosary Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. followed by a visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel.
Mary Elizabeth Hamill Trainer was born September 14, 1937 in Salt Lake, Utah to Frank and Jane Hamill and passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Mary spent her early childhood days growing up in Bolivia, where she became fluent in Spanish. She attended high school at Old Dominion in New Orleans, Louisiana. After completing high school, she joined her family in Benton, Arkansas and in enrolled in nursing school. In 1960, she married the love of her life, an Air Force man, Paul Trainer and earned a Nursing Degree from St. Vincent College's School of Nursing. She and Paul were transferred numerous times before settling in Bossier City, Louisiana. In 1970, Mary gained employment as a Labor and Delivery nurse at what was at the time called Confederate Memorial Medical Center. In 1987, she returned to school to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. In 1993, she earned her license as a certified Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. Mary retired from LSU Health Sciences Center with over 25 years of service. After retirement, she devoted her time to Christ the King Church serving on various committees. In May 1998, she graduated from Loyola University with a Master's Degree in Religious Education.
Mary is preceded in death by both her parents and sisters, Nancy Vuono and Jackie Tomerrass.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Paul Trainer; son, Mark Trainer; daughter, Tammy Trainer Brown and husband, Chris; two grandsons, Michael Trainer and Matthew Brown and two brothers, Frank A. Hamill and Patrick Hamill.
