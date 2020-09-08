Mary Elizabeth Owens
Shreveport - Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Owens, 90, will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, LA. Burial to follow at Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William D. Owens; son, Scotty Jean Owens and one sister and three brothers. She is survived by sons, Charles David Owens and wife, Amanda and Michael Wayne Owens and wife, Lala; grandsons, William David Owens and wife, Courtney, Russell Allen Owens, Jeremy Michael Owens, James Allen Tedder and wife, Victoria, Cyrus Elija Owens; granddaughter, Angel Owens and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Courtney and Sadie Prichard for their loving care, and long-time family friend, Carolyn Ross for all her loving care.
The family suggests memorials be made to The American Lung Association
.