Mary Ethel Rosalee Martin
Shreveport, LA - A memorial service for Mary Ethel Rosalee Martin will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 1959 Airline Dr., Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. until service time. Officiating will be the Reverend James Flowers.
Mary was born on February 16, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Cary and Aline Rosalee and died on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Mary was one of the founding members of St. James Episcopal Church and was also very active at St. Matthias Episcopal Church for many years. Above all, Mary was a devout Christian, beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Thomas Allen Martin. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Thomas Patton and husband, Mike; son, Bennett Arthur Thomas and fiancé, Connie Waggoner; grandchildren, Brenda Horneman and husband, Rob, Traci Waters and husband, Daren, Derek Thomas and wife, Tara, Adam Thomas and Carrie Bowman and husband, Jonathan and 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to express special thanks to Exie Angeletti, Francine Lane, Mercie Clinton, Robyn Watkins and the staff at NWLA Veterans Home for their love and care shown to Mary.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org or to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019