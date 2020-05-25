Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Mary Florence


1929 - 2020
Mary Florence Obituary
Mary Florence

Shreveport - Mary Roberson Florence passed away on May 23, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father Percy R. Roberson, her mother Velma L Roberson, her brothers James Roberson, Ralph Roberson and Albert Roberson. She is survived by her daughter Mary Lynn Florence, son Paul W. Florence, Daughter in Law Marjorie Florence and grandson Jonas Florence.

A Celebration of her life will begin with a gathering of family and friends at 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, May 25, 2020, followed by a Funeral at 11:00, each held in the Chapel of Hill Crest, Haughton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United Methodist Children's Home in her honor.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 25 to May 27, 2020
