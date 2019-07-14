Mary Frances Few Clark



Shreveport, LA - Mary Frances Few Clark was born on September 7, 1924 in Campti, Louisiana to William Benjamin and Pearl Duflot Few. She was the fifth of six daughters who grew up in Melrose and Natchitoches. She graduated from Northwestern State University and moved to Shreveport where she met and married William C. Clark in 1950, to whom she was married for fifty years. She lovingly made a home for them and their two daughters, as they followed the oil and gas business from Natchez, MS, to east Texas, and New Orleans. They also lived in Raymondville, Texas, where she taught school as well as Richardson, Texas, and finally to Shreveport, which they would call home for the rest of their lives. She died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.



Frances was active in the Deborah Class at Broadmoor Baptist Church, the Professional Women's Republican Club, the Women's Department Club, the Potpourri Club, and the Homemakers' Club. She was a gracious, gentle lady who loved the Lord and freely gave her life in service to others.



Frances was preceded in death by her sisters, Josephine Kirkpatrick, Jane Marx, Ann Marshall, Billijune Langford, and Shirley Few. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Clark Victory and husband, Jeff and Rebecca Clark; grandchildren, who were devoted to her, Brad Victory and wife, Michelle, Peter Victory, Chris Victory, and Mary Kate Victory Walters; nieces, Shirley Langford Young, Amy Langford Berry, Susan Marshall Rewoldt, and Jane Marshall Henslee. She was especially proud of her great-grandchildren, Madilynn Victory, Elizabeth Victory, Jameson Walters, and Prescott Walters.



Visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Broadmoor Baptist Church, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA with the service following at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019. Officiating the service will be Dr. Larry Williams and Dr. Chuck Pourciau.



The family suggests memorials may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA, 71105, Care Pregnancy Center, 921 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105 or to New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, 3939 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70126.



"And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose." Romans 8:28 Published in Shreveport Times on July 14, 2019