Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
Mary Frances Shepherd Obituary
Mary Frances Shepherd

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Mary Frances Shepherd will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Rose- Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Chris Currie of First Presbyterian of Shreveport. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent.

Mary Frances was born in Danbury, Connecticut on August 10, 1926 to Leon and Mary Babcock and passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She attended and graduated Texas Christians Women's University with a degree in Sociology and worked at Veteran's Affairs Medical Center until going to work with her husband, J.C. Shepherd, to help him grow the family business, J. C. Shepherd, Inc. Building Contractors.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian of Shreveport and served as Treasurer of Sand Beach Homeowners Association. Mary Frances was a long time member of the Women's Department Club in Shreveport. She was an avid Bridge player reaching Junior Master playing 2 -3 times a week, at one time. she was a lifelong member of Harriet's Girls. She enjoyed knitting and later in life had a knitting club that met once a week where she enjoyed teaching new members.

Mary Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, J.C. Shepherd and son, John C. Shepherd, III. She is survived by her son, Bill Shepherd and wife, Ledra; two granddaughters, Jessica Ann Sparks and husband, Russell, Caraleigh Elizabeth Denham and husband, Chad; four great-grandchildren, Jackson Sparks, Hunter Sparks, Macaleigh Denham and Mollie Denham.

The family would like to express thanks to Pam Moser, Latonia Hall, Debra Fields and the staff of the Montclair Park Assisted Living for their untiring devotion, love and care during Mary Frances' last years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Shreveport, 900 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
