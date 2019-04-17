Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Centuries Memorial; Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA
View Map










Shreveport, LA - Mary Alice Gay Tilley was born October 21, 1928 in Memphis, TN. Her parents were Orien Otis and Zula Harrris Gay. She went to her Heavenly Home April 15, 2019 in Shreveport, LA Mrs. Tilley graduated from Byrd High School and attended LA Tech. She loved to travel and sew. Mrs. Tilley was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and was a secretary at General Electric for 38 years.

Mrs. Tilley is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leighton Tilley; her parents; and a daughter-in-law. She is survived by her son, Gary Tilley; a grandchild, Cory; other relatives and many friends.

A service celebrating the life of Mary Alice Gay Tilley will be held Thursday, April, 18, 2019 at the graveside at 2:00 PM Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:45 PM at Centuries Memorial; Funeral Home.

The family would like to express a special Thank you to staff of Garden Park for their excellent care.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 17, 2019
