Mary Grace Womack Webb



SHREVEPORT, LA - Mary Grace Womack Webb, 88, passed away on February 21, 2019, after a brief illness. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held in Frost Chapel at First Baptist Church of Shreveport on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Mary was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband of 20 years, Reuben White Webb, at Forest Park Cemetery on Feb. 23, 2019, in a private ceremony.



Mary was born in Chatham, Louisiana on September 20,1930. She received her BA from Louisiana Tech. She lived in Alexandria, LA until 1970, and then spent the rest of her life in Shreveport.



Mary was a beautiful person in every respect. Her grace, kindness, and deep faith in Jesus Christ impacted the lives of all who knew her. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. "Granny," as she was known to all, had the special gift of making each child feel uniquely loved.



Mary will live on in the hearts of her 8 children (four from her first marriage to the late Herman K. Beebe): Pam Beebe Gray (Chuck), Bunny Beebe Dixon (David), Ken Beebe (Tracy), and Ann Beebe Chreene; along with the four children she became Mom to when she married Reuben Webb: Vernon Webb (Angie), Frank Webb (LeDawn), Sarah Webb McCartin (Steve), and Gordon Webb (M'Lise); 18 grandchildren: Dan Gray (Susan), Beebe Gray Pickens, David Dixon (Jackie), Pamela Dixon Pennington (Eric), Kendrith Beebe (Sara), Hunter Beebe (Laura), Andy Chreene (Lacey), Stacey Chreene, Joshua Webb (Sarah), Jesse Webb, Cristen Webb, Caleb Webb, Brady Webb, Stephen Webb, Jackson Webb, Blake McCartin, Lindsey McCartin, and MaryMichael McCartin; and 6 great grandchildren: Gray Pickens, Thomas Gray, Nolan Gray, Juliette Dixon, Donovan Dixon, and Theo Webb. Mary had numerous beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Also left to cherish her memory are Mary's sisters in Christ: Mary Lou Jones, her best friend of over 60 years, and Helen Church, her faithful friend and caregiver for 34 years.



Special thanks to Dr. Robert Hernandez, LifePath Hospice, Heritage Manor West, and Stephanie Anderson and the staff at Spencer Care Services, who were so good to our mother at the end of her life.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents: William and Floy Wilder Womack; and her siblings, Dawson Womack, Jack Womack, Tommy Womack, and Ruth Womack Cannon.



The family suggests that those wishing to make a donation in her memory consider Mary's childhood church, Chatham United Methodist Church, 902 Chatham Ave, Chatham, Louisiana 71226, or the . Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary