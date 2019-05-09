Services
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Greenwood Hills Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hayes


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Hayes Obituary
Mary Hayes

Shreveport - Mary Elizabeth Hayes (Anderson) went to her Lord and savior May 5, 2019, after an extended illness. Her memorial service will be held Friday May 10, 2019 at 6pm at Greenwood Hills Baptist Church with Rev. C.L. Bourn officiating.

Mary was born June 6, 1928 to Franklin and Cordia Anderson. Mary was a member of the Greenwood Hills Baptist Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school. Her children and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. During her free time Mary loved to sew and shop.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and 1 grandchild. She is survived by her daughters Fay (Michael) LaFisca, Pam (James) Allen, Hazel (Bob) Burgoyne, Glenda Vestal and son Bobby Hayes; her sister Alma Lambre; her brother Don Anderson; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu flowers please donate of Shreveport in Mary's honor. 910 Pierremont Rd #410, Shreveport, LA 71106
Published in Shreveport Times on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
Download Now