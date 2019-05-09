|
|
Mary Hayes
Shreveport - Mary Elizabeth Hayes (Anderson) went to her Lord and savior May 5, 2019, after an extended illness. Her memorial service will be held Friday May 10, 2019 at 6pm at Greenwood Hills Baptist Church with Rev. C.L. Bourn officiating.
Mary was born June 6, 1928 to Franklin and Cordia Anderson. Mary was a member of the Greenwood Hills Baptist Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school. Her children and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. During her free time Mary loved to sew and shop.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and 1 grandchild. She is survived by her daughters Fay (Michael) LaFisca, Pam (James) Allen, Hazel (Bob) Burgoyne, Glenda Vestal and son Bobby Hayes; her sister Alma Lambre; her brother Don Anderson; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu flowers please donate of Shreveport in Mary's honor. 910 Pierremont Rd #410, Shreveport, LA 71106
Published in Shreveport Times on May 9, 2019