|
|
Mary Imogene Oglesby Rich
Shreveport - Mary Imogene Oglesby Rich, age 91, passed away peacefully October 16, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. She was born March 18, 1928 in Plain Dealing, LA to Clyde and Sarah Oglesby. She married James Wayne Rich, who preceded her in death in 2011.
Imogene owned "The Frame Shop" in Springhill, LA, from 1972 till 2002. Part of this time the store was on Main Street in Springhill. After closing the downtown location, she continued to open part time at her home, till she was 74.
After her husband retired, they enjoyed traveling the country in their RV and joined the Holiday Ramblers Camping Club. They made many friends and enjoyed traveling with them.
Imogene is survived by her daughter Pamela Rich, granddaughter Shanna Faulk Duck and great granddaughter Sarah Duck. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She was predeceased in death by her daughter Sarah Jean Rich Faulk that passed in 1978.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Boone Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111. The grave side service will follow at Plain Dealing Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019