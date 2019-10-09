Services
Gorsulowsky Funeral Home - Vivian
1107 South Pine Street
Vivian, LA 71082
318-375-3339
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Coates-Lowry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Irving Coates-Lowry


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Irving Coates-Lowry Obituary
Mary Irving Coates-Lowry

Blanchard - Mary Irving Coates-Lowry, 88 of Blanchard, LA passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019. She was born in West Monroe, LA on July 19, 1931 to the late Charles and Mildred Coates and was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edgar Stein Lowry, Jr. and her brother, Charles(Buddy) Coates. Mary attended Ouachita High School and Louisiana Tech University. She retired from Peat, Marwick and Mitchell accounting. She is survived by her sons: Glenn Lowry(Carol) of Hot Springs Village, AR, Bob Lowry(Regina) of Blanchard, LA Scott Lowry(Heidi) of San Antonio, TX, and Russell Lowry(Evelyn) of Thornton, CO. She is survived by her grandchildren: Christine Free(Bill), Shelly Feaster(David), Brian Donald, Kristy Zachary(John), Jonathan Lowry(Courtney), Sheri Spikes, Shannon Lowry(Andrey), Caitlin Lowry, Jamison Lowry and Hannah Lowry. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Southerncare Hospice, Melissa, Cindy and Desiree. A special thanks to Dr. Huan Le for the excellent care he provided through the years. The family would also like to thank Jimmie Biondo, Mary's caregiver for her love and support. A big thanks to all of you who sent food, prayers and support. Mary was a great wife, mother and grandmother and our lives are richer because of her. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now