Mary Irving Coates-Lowry
Blanchard - Mary Irving Coates-Lowry, 88 of Blanchard, LA passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019. She was born in West Monroe, LA on July 19, 1931 to the late Charles and Mildred Coates and was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edgar Stein Lowry, Jr. and her brother, Charles(Buddy) Coates. Mary attended Ouachita High School and Louisiana Tech University. She retired from Peat, Marwick and Mitchell accounting. She is survived by her sons: Glenn Lowry(Carol) of Hot Springs Village, AR, Bob Lowry(Regina) of Blanchard, LA Scott Lowry(Heidi) of San Antonio, TX, and Russell Lowry(Evelyn) of Thornton, CO. She is survived by her grandchildren: Christine Free(Bill), Shelly Feaster(David), Brian Donald, Kristy Zachary(John), Jonathan Lowry(Courtney), Sheri Spikes, Shannon Lowry(Andrey), Caitlin Lowry, Jamison Lowry and Hannah Lowry. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Southerncare Hospice, Melissa, Cindy and Desiree. A special thanks to Dr. Huan Le for the excellent care he provided through the years. The family would also like to thank Jimmie Biondo, Mary's caregiver for her love and support. A big thanks to all of you who sent food, prayers and support. Mary was a great wife, mother and grandmother and our lives are richer because of her. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019