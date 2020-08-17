Mrs. Mary J. WilsonShreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Mary Wilson, 86, will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Peaceful Rest B.C., 8200 St. Vincent Ave. Pastor Joe R. Gant, officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, at Heavenly Gates.Mary Jane Williams Wilson was born March 11, 1934 to Mr. Johnnie Williams and Mrs. Mariah Thomas Williams. She was the sixth child born of eleven siblings. She was a 1952 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. On February 2, 1953, she was united in holy matrimony to Dautry H. Wilson, and received a bonus daughter Linda Faye Johnson They welcomed one son Hervell and one daughter Antoinette to their life. Later in life, she fulfilled her goal of attending college. She graduated from United Theological Seminary in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Education at the age of 62.She accepted Christ at an early age at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. In 1953, she united with the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithful and dedicated member until her transition. She was an active member and past president of the Sanctuary Choir, served as Senior Women's Sunday School teacher, Unit Leader of the Senior Women's Mission, and Nursing Home team member. For 27 years, she served as Chairperson of the Pastor's Anniversary. She was passionate and unyielding in bringing God's Word of love and restoration to those she encountered in the Street Ministry. Working in the Theatrical Ministry brought God's Word to life, as she performed in skits and plays.She was affectionately known as 'Mrs. Mary Jane" by her church members, Auntie by all of her nieces and nephews, and Grandmother by her grandchildren, and others she helped to love and nurture, Mary Jane retired from AT&T in 1991, then began working at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church as Director of the Caring and Sharing Ministry. In 1997, she began working at the Order of the Eastern Star state office and continued until August of 2019.Order of the Eastern Star AffiliationsSister Mary Jane Wilson joined Royal Chapter #76 O.E.S., under the auspices of Star of Hope Grand Worthy O.E.S. She served as Grand Matron for the State of Louisiana. She was the first and only Past Grand Worthy Matron for the State of Louisiana. Companion Wilson held some of the highest positions in the Supreme Affiliations of the United States of America.On August 14, 2020, Mary Jane Williams Wilson was called from labor to reward.Mary Jane Williams Wilson's legacy of love: daughter: Antoinette Wilson Edwards (Thomas Edwards), step-daughter: Linda Faye Johnson Burnstein, grandchildren:Tanisha Burnstein, Michael Edwards, (Robyn), Marcus Edwards (Jabrina), Terrica Harris (Jamael), Great grandchildren: Ramon Stephenson,Micah Edwards, Cohen Harris, Solomon Edwards, Shreveport, LA. Brooklyn Edwards, Londyn Edwards, Landen Harris,Brothers: Jessie Williams, Alonzo Williams, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.