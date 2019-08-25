|
Mary Jane Price Collins
Austin, TX - Mary Jane Price Collins, 78, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Austin, TX.
Mary Jane was born June 23, 1941 in Yazoo City, Mississippi to William and Minnie (Hawthorne) Price. A long-time Shreveport, LA resident, Mary Jane graduated from Byrd High School in 1959 and from Centenary College with a Bachelor of Arts in Music in 1969.
On October 31, 1969 she married Thomas 'Tim' Marion Collins. Together they had two daughters. Mary Jane loved music and dedicated many years of her life to music as an expression of her faith. She was choir director at several churches, including Parkview Baptist Church in Shreveport as well at Mt Calvary Lutheran Church in Dayton, Ohio. She also taught music to special needs students for several years. She was a kind, genuine and generous soul with a good sense of humor, and was the type of person who never met a stranger. To her, everyone was just a friend she hadn't met yet, and she loved spending time with those friends and her family.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband Tim Collins, parents William Claude Price, Sr. and Minnie May Hawthorne Price, and brother William 'Bill' Claude Price, Jr.
Mary Jane is survived by her two daughters, Marianna Price Collins and Melanie Collins Hadley, their spouses Wesley Wolter and Benjamin Hadley, nephew Charles Wesley Collins and his wife Nancy Hess Collins, and sister-in-law Patricia 'Pat' Mezell Lindsey Price.
A Memorial Service celebrating Mary Jane's life will be held at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019, so that Mary Jane and Tim can be brought back together on their 50th wedding anniversary.
The family would like to extend our warmest thanks to Mary Jane's fellow residents and the staff of the Renaissance-Austin community.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 25, 2019