Mary Jane Smith Ross Lloveras


1935 - 2019
Mary Jane Smith Ross Lloveras Obituary
Shreveport - Mary Jane Smith Ross Lloveras went home to Jesus on July 27, 2019 at age 84. Jane was born on July 22, 1935 in Shreveport, LA and was a loving and dedicated Mother.

Jane is survived by her children, Ron (Phyllis) Ross, Donna (Phillip) Daniel, and Scott Ross; and her grandchildren Ronda (Ray) Ross, Erin (Travis) Daniel, Chase (Kalyn) Daniel, Kristina (Chris) Fielder; and great grandchildren Piper Johnson, Ava Daniel, Madison Fielder and Sophia Hardin. Jane was predeceased by her parents Reba Thrash Smith, Ted Smith and granddaughter Allison Hardin.

A private celebration of life will be held for her family.
Published in Shreveport Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
