Mrs. Mary JonesShreveport - Mary Lee Jones, 96, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved wife to the late Earnest Jones Sr. and devoted mother of eight: Earnest Jr.(Fran), John, Christopher (Mariette), Kenneth (Mary) Jones, Doris (Jimmy) Randle, Georgia (Freddie) Bennett, the late Mike Jones, Gladys Winfield and a special daughter-in-law Gwendolyn Jones. Along with her children, Mary is also survived by many grand and great-grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm and her Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020. Both services will be held at Zion Baptist John H. Wilson Sr. Center where Brady L. Blade, Sr. serves as Pastor.