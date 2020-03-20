|
Mary Juanita Gothrup
Born in Dadeville, Alabama, on May 8, 1939, she married Lon Gothrup on September 5, 1960. Since he was in the Air Force, they lived in Florida, Montana, California, North Dakota and Louisiana, making Haughton their home in 1975. While in Haughton, she received an Associate Degree in Occupational Studies in Computer Information Systems on May 21, 1997 from Bossier Parish Community College.
Those who will miss her most are her two sons, Lonnie and Terry Gothrup, and their respective wives, Tammy and Dayle Gothrup, both of whom she treated as the daughters she never had. She will also be deeply missed by the ones who called her "MeMaw": Nickolas Gothrup, Lydia Gothrup Fruge, and Timothy Gothrup. She considered Jeff Fruge, Lydia's husband, and Leigha Gothrup, Timothy's wife, as her grandchildren as well and loved them just the same. She counted it a blessing to see two great grandchildren, Scott Ryan Fruge and Harrison Carter Fruge. Her surviving sister, Judy Daughtry and her husband Vann, will treasure her memory along with many nieces and nephews.
Nita deeply missed her husband of 51 years, L. G. "Lon" Gothrup who died November 6, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents John David Banks and Allie Brewer Banks, and her siblings Shirley Calhoun, Ann Saylor, John Banks, and Joe Kenneth Banks.
Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior and she served His church faithfully helping with the Counting Committee, Sunday School records, and Vacation Bible School. She loved to travel and never met a stranger. In fact, she was deeply devoted to her friends, welcoming them into her home numerous times to play "Hand & Foot" or dominoes. She will always be known for her kind and gentle spirit, generosity, servant heart, and disciplined lifestyle.
Some of her favorite things included watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, completing word search books, puzzles, and solitaire games on the iPad, quilting, playing cards/dominoes/Rummikubs with her grandkids, keeping up with friends on Facebook, and cheering on her favorite teams: Auburn Tigers, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and New Orleans Saints.
The private funeral service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests sending memorial gifts to the New Sign Fund of Houston River Baptist Church in Sulphur or the Building Fund of First Baptist Church of Haughton.
Finally, to all of her many family and friends whom she loved through the years, "thank you" for being part of her life and enriching her so. The family also expresses deep appreciation to Jake, Angelica, and Chante from Heart of Hospice. God bless you all.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020