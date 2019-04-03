|
Mary Kathryne Loe Clifford
Shreveport - Mary Kathryne Loe Clifford, 81, of Shreveport, Louisiana, died March 29, 2019 after a brief illness.
Mary Kathryne will be remembered for many things to many different people with her laugh being genuine, often, and robust. Most everyone in her life knew her as Mary Kat and she was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and wife as well as a good friend. Born and raised in Winnsboro, LA, she attended Centenary College, ultimately graduating from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Married for many years to Jerry Galloway Loe of Shreveport, she had three children, Lesley Loe Harter (John) of Shreveport, Laura Loe Loving (William) of Richmond, Virginia, and William Sherwood Loe (Amy) of Baton Rouge. She spent the last years of her life with her rekindled Centenary College era boyfriend, Oliver Charles Clifford III, whom she married in 2016 and who survives her along with her stepchildren Melissa Clifford Keene and Oliver Charles Clifford, IV (Nicki) and their families.
Her grandchildren were a source of true joy in her life, providing much fun and many laughs in her later years. They include Erin Carpenter, Lauren Carpenter Furlong (Bill), and Kit McCain Carpenter of Shreveport; Sadie Loving, William Loving, and Charlie Loving of Richmond, Virginia; and Emily Grace Loe, Ethan Loe, and Sophia Loe of Baton Rouge. Mary Kat's great -grandchildren are Jack Wilhite, Curtis Whitaker, Beth Wilder, Judy Furlong, Maya Furlong, and Will Furlong.
Mary Kat was born September 25, 1937 to Kathryne Price McCain and James William 'Kit' McCain in Winnsboro, LA where she was raised as a true Winnsboro girl. She graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1956 and maintained strong friendships in that small town that she loved. She lost her much loved younger sister, Diane McCain Loftin, but is survived by her three others sisters, Carole McCain Bynum of Auburn, Alabama, Pat McCain Mays Caire (Michael) of Pensacola, Florida, and Pam McCain Robinson of Monroe, Louisiana. Mary Kat also has many nieces and nephews from all over the country whom she followed on social media giving her much pride and admiration in their accomplishments.
Mary Kat was always a proud Zeta Tau Alpha sorority member, pledging at Centenary College and then helping to found the LSU chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha. She treasured her time at Centenary College, where she was a Kappa Alpha Rose and made lifelong friends. She was always an avid reader and throughout her life remained interested and curious about so many things but especially politics, religion, and history. She loved to travel to see and be with her family as well as enjoying simple, relaxing trips like a trip to the beach, a favorite vacation.
A memorial and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 AM at Boone Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019