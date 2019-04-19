|
Mary L. Wiggins
Princeton, LA - Funeral services for Mary L. Wiggins, 78, of Princeton, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 19, 2019 in Rockett Funeral Home Chapel, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Stephanie Kidd. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery, Bienville, LA. Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA.
Mary was born March 23, 1941 in Bienville, LA and passed away April 16, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was a retired security guard from Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant, Morton Thiokol, GOEX, Valentec Systems. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Essie Grigg Poland, and seven brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish her memories include her sons and daughters-in law, Kelvin and Rhonda Wiggins of Waskom, TX, William and Donna T. Wiggins of Minden, LA, Joe and Donna S. Wiggins of Ringgold, LA, and Paul and Stacy Wiggins of Shreveport, LA; brothers, Nick Poland and wife, Clara of West Monroe, LA and Jerry Poland of Bienville, LA; sisters, Sue Billingsley of Bastrop, TX and Donna and husband, Rick Pyron of Odessa, TX; grandchildren, Andrea Childers and husband, Brock, Amber Weible and husband, Jon, Mallory Wiggins, Brooke Boteler and husband, Jason, Joedy Wiggins, Sr and wife, Lauren, Chelsea Smith and husband, Tyler, Corry Wiggins and wife, Katelyn, Nina Sullivan and husband, Benjamin, and Tucker Wiggins; great grandchildren, Lainey, Faith, Lilly, Hunter, Payden, Elise, Destiny, Parker, Joedy Jr., Rey Olivia, Marshall and Myles; a number of step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; dear neighbors, Lonnie and Cheryl Anglin and Levi Zettler and a number of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joedy Wiggins, Sr., Corry Wiggins, Tucker Wiggins, Jerry Poland, Curtis McCain, and Tim Greer. Honorary pallbearers will be Waylon Morris, Larry Short, Lucas Short, Steve Short, Lonnie Anglin, Levi Zettler, Mike Roach, and Wayne Tomlinson.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 19, 2019