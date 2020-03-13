|
Mary Lea Hoffpauir
Shreveport - Mary Lea Hoffpauir, née Booth, passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Shreveport on June 13, 1937, she was known to those who loved her as a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. While growing up, she attended C.E. Byrd High School where she was part of a group called TBY...the best yet. This lifelong group of friends still continues to love and support each other today and eventually turned into "The Lunch Bunch," which gets together monthly. Mary Lea attended Southern Methodist University where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi, and she later graduated from Northwestern State University with a degree in education. While living in Natchitoches, Mary Lea was a "mom" to so many besides her three children since her door was always open to all of their friends. She was known as the sweetest and most elegant super mom who supported all the many activities in which her children were involved. From attending every sporting event, to hauling cheerleaders, to fundraising, to hosting countless dinners and sleepovers at her home, she truly loved and adored her children and all of their friends. After marrying the love of her life, Dale Hoffpauir, in 1982, she moved to the New Orleans area, where they spent many happy years before moving back to Shreveport in 2014 to be closer to family. She was a doting grandmother, known as Grandmary, to her grandchildren who she loved dearly. A lifelong Catholic, Mary Lea embodied her faith through serving others and became a proud member of many service organizations including the Junior League, the Service League, Beta Sigma Phi, the Natchitoches Northwestern Symphony Society, APHN, and a group of women who knitted prayer blankets for the sick.
Mary Lea enjoyed gardening, knitting, going to the beach, baking, and giving back to her community. Decorating was certainly her forte, and her family will think of her fondly when they decorate for holidays. She will be remembered for her caring heart, her ready laughter, her strength, her faith, her dedication to those she loved, her love of shopping, and her never-ending sweet tooth.
Mary Lea was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Booth. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dale Hoffpauir; her three children: Cathy Sutton (Mark), Jim Burke (Lynn), and Barbara Townsend; her step-daughter, Jeannie Stoltz (James); her grandchildren: Matthew Sutton, Marshall Sutton, Katherine Townsend, Emily Burke, Austin Townsend, Amy Burke, and Zachary Stoltz; and her great-grandson, Jonah Reynolds.
The visitation will be held at 12:45 on Monday, March 16, at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel in St. John Berchmans Cathedral in Shreveport. The funeral service will follow immediately afterwards at 1:30 with Father Duane Trombetta officiating. She will be buried in her family plot at Greenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kemp Gordon, Robert Morgan, Zachary Stoltz, Marshall Sutton, Matthew Sutton, and Austin Townsend. Honorary pallbearers will be Leon Bain, Larry Landry, Matt Miller, Russel Ogilvie, and Wade Shemwell.
