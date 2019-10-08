|
Mary Letts Pease
Shreveport - Mary Letts Pease went home to be with the Lord October 6, 2019. Per Mary's request, there will be a private family memorial in her honor. Internment will be in the family plot in Florida where her husband, son, and other family members are buried.
Mary was born December 27, 1929, in Fort Pierce, Florida. She graduated high school there and was chosen to represent her hometown in the Miss Florida pageant, before she went to college at Florida State University in Tallahassee. Later she married Carl D. Pease and moved to Gainesville, Florida where he was in his senior year at the University of Florida. She and Carl moved several times while he was in the insurance field, as an agent and field rep for Aetna. Mary worked in several fields, real estate, medical and dental, but she enjoyed owning a small wedding and costume shop and going to the Dallas Market as a buyer. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family. Mary and Carl traveled after his retirement in the USA, Europe, Canada, and the Hawaiian Islands. They had a long and full life together.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Carl D. Pease, her son C. Douglas Pease, parents Ned M. Letts and Virginia Letts Hallam, her sister and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia P. Armstrong (Bill), granddaughters Kristina P. Smith (Kevin) and Kimberly D. Bickham (David), and grandchildren Bryce M. Woodruff, Archer D. Woodruff, and Madelyn G. Smith. Mary was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and believed strongly in the Holy Trinity.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital (http://giftfunds.stjude.org/marylettspease).
Special gratitude is given to the staff at The Oaks of Louisiana North Pavilion.
