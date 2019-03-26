Services
Mary Lou B. Garner Obituary
Mary Lou B. Garner

Vidalia - Graveside services for Mary Lou B. Garner, 89, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Forestlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum (4000 Monroe Hwy Ball, LA 71405) on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2PM with Rev. Wayne Spencer officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.

Mary Lou Garner was born on Saturday, March 15, 1930 in Blomburg, TX to the daughter of William Bunting & Nettie Joseph Bunting and passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Vidalia, LA. The family moved to Oil City, LA where she finished High School and graduated from Elliot Business School in Shreveport, LA.

Mrs. Mary was active in the Vidalia Methodist Church, she sang in the choir and took part in all church activities. She loved to do needle point, dancing, and taking cruises. She loved animals, birds, and always fed the strays and her pet squirrels.

Mrs. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons- Thomas Raymond Parmeter and Brady Roy Garner III; brother- Robert N. Bunting; and sister- Virginia Shaffer.

Survivors include: her husband- Brady Roy Garner, Jr. of Vidalia, LA and brother- Thomas E. Bunting of Oil City, LA; 2 sister-in-law's- Margie JoAnn Garner and Hazel Lola Roton; 2 nieces- Charmin Rae and Lenora Pickett; nephew- Charles Shaffer; care-takers- Dena Reece Myers and Susan Chapman; special friend- Rev. Wayne Spencer.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Hospice, and especially nurses- Penny Crane and Jessie Credle.

The family would like to receive friends at Forestlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 1PM until service time at 2PM. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 26, 2019
