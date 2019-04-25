Mary Louise Atkins Glenn



Shreveport - Mary Louise Atkins Glenn, 96, of Shreveport passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A visitation service will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. A graveside service will immediately follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating will be Rev. Thomas W. Patton of Cypress Baptist Church.



Mary was born in Shreveport on July 23, 1922. She retired after working in the retail industry. Mary loved to travel and go dancing with her friends. With her witty and cheerful personality, there was never a dull moment around Mary.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Mollie and Archie Atkins; her husband, John Wesley Glenn, Jr; and 3 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Watson and husband Dennis; son, John Wesley Glenn III and wife Kate; grandson, Jeff Watson and wife Daphne; great-grandchildren, Mollie Duos and husband Jonah, Morgan Watson and fiancé Tell Defreece; one great-great grandchild, Carter Daniel Duos and her special fur babies, Sissy and Mitsi.



Honoring Mary as pallbearers will be Jeff Watson, Jonah Duos, Tell DeFreece and Joey Cambre.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Regional Hospice and Colonial Oaks nursing home for their care. They would also like to express a very special thank you to Gene McDaniel for your loving kindness and caring of Mary. Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary