Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Mary Louise Boone

Mary Louise Boone Obituary
Mary Louise Boone

Bossier City - Graveside services honoring the life of Mary Louise Boone will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, Louisiana. Visitation will be held prior to the service at Rose-Neath Bossier on Friday, from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m.

Louise was born on September 4, 1939 in Mansfield, Louisiana, to DeWitt and Nellie Brasher and passed awaypeacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Robert G. Boone; son, Bobby Boone and wife, Iris; grandchildren, Jason Boone and wife, Ashley, Brigitte Boone Hawsey and husband, Brian, Justin Boone and wife, Aimee; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, David Brasher and wife, Cindy, and Gerald Brasher and wife, Billie; brother-in-law, Willie Jenkins; sisters-in-law, Sandra Wiggins and Beverly Boone; son-in-law, Kevin Williamson and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded her in death by her parents, grandparents and daughters, Rhonda Boone Sellers and Melanie Boone Williamson; son-in-law, Mark Sellers; her siblings, Teddy Glen Brasher and his wife, Mary, Edwin (Bo) Brasher and his wife, Helen, William Roy Brasher, Bobbie Fran Brasher Oliva and Mildred Brasher Jenkins and sister-in-law, Gloria Well Dicky.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
