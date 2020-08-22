Mary Louise McGee Boggs
Shreveport - Mary Louise McGee Boggs was called home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, after bravely battling Alzheimer's for several years with the recent addition of strokes complicated by Covid-19. A private family graveside service will be officiated by Dr. Pat Day at Forest Park Cemetery East. No visitation is planned out of respect for the current viral pandemic.
Mary was born December 22, 1939 in Shreveport, LA, and remained a lifelong resident of Shreveport. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Stone McGee and Gussie Lee Sullivan McGee. She had one brother, Lawrence Stone McGee, Jr., M.D., who resided in Mobile, Alabama and who passed away a week ago at age 91. Mary was not sufficiently alert to be aware of her brother's passing, so we are sure their reunion will be a wonderful surprise to both!
She was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School, and was as engaged in numerous activities from Debate, to French Club, to Pep Squad, etc. She was a Pelican Girls State Delegate, a Senior Class Favorite, ROTC Sponsor, and she was a member of the 1957 Homecoming Court. She was outgoing, caring, and genuine and in return was one of the most popular and loved young women in the City of Byrd.
She attended Randolph-Macon Women's College for one year, then transferred to The University of Oklahoma in Norman, her mother's alma mater and the state where most of her cousins lived. She was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She later obtained a Masters in Arts and Teaching degree from Tulane University while her husband attended Medical School at LSUHSC-New Orleans.
She was a devoted and lifelong member of The First United Methodist Church, Shreveport. She made history at FUMC in 1991 when she became the first woman ever to be elected Chair of the Administrative Board. She subsequently served the church in many capacities, and helped Rev. Bentley Sloane edit his history of FUMC, "The Heart of the City". Her most recent Sunday School Class was The Seekers, which she truly enjoyed. Her longest formal activity was serving as Church Treasurer for the past 18-years, a position she loved, but had to give up last year.
Mary was involved in numerous civic organizations serving as President of the Shreveport Junior League and leading numerous, well attended, and highly appreciated courses on time management. She was instrumental in the evolution of The Glen, Providence House and McDade House and served on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries. She was past President of The Demoiselle Club and was active in Hypatia, The Shreveport Garden Study Club, and The Twentieth Century Club. She enjoyed being involved in the planning of the Class of 1957's most recent reunion. She served as National President of the Auxiliary of the American College of Allergists, and she made and enjoyed many friends from around the country.
Survivors include her husband, Peter B. Boggs, M.D.; daughters, Mary Elizabeth Boggs Hyde and husband, Jeff and Louise Lee "Doodle" Boggs Feron and husband, Rob; grandchildren, Robert Feron, Christopher Feron, Whit Hyde, and Mary Kathryn Hyde; nephews, Whit Boggs, Greg McGee, M.D., Tommy McGee, M.D., and Stone McGee, M.D. as well as a herd of McGee and Sullivan relatives.
Honoring Mary as pallbearers will be family members: Mary Kathryn Hyde, Whit Hyde, Jeff Hyde, Rob Feron, Robert Feron, Christopher Feron and Whit Boggs. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Clint McAlister, M.D., and James R. Hughes.
Special thanks is extended to Bertha Bates who has been a special part of our family for decades, replacing her mother, Lula Mae Bates. Our appreciation of the love and caring shown by Bertha and Lula Mae towards Mary and our family cannot be expressed in words, but in hugs!
There were many physicians who helped care for Mary during the last several years whose efforts we all appreciate: Alan Little, M.D., Robert Barrett, M.D., Sally Ball, M.D., Larry Broadwell, M.D., Fred Wigley, M.D. and Virginia Prime, M.D. We thank the staff of Willis-Knighton Pierremont Medical Center Emergency Room and COVID Unit, and St. Joseph Hospice for their concern and care provided.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Eternal Flame of the FUMC, 500 Common St., Shreveport, LA 71101, to Providence House, 814 Cotton St., Shreveport, LA 71101 or to the charity of your choice
