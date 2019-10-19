|
|
Mary Louise "Cissie" Winder Texada Bronner
Alexandria - Mary Louise "Cissie" Winder Texada Bronner passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 17, 2019. Cissie, as she was known by family and friends, was born on January 13, 1935 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Her parents were Dr. Paul West Winder and Louise Ratcliff Winder who preceded her. She was is also preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Blanchard Hickman Texada, Jr. and her second husband, Henry "Hank" Bronner, and her only sister Evelyn Naylor.
Visitation will be at Osborn Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral mass follow at 1:15 p.m. at St. John Berchmans Cathedral. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery. Officiating will be Father Duane Trombetta.
Cissie received her education at Southfield School and C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport as well as Newcomb College of Tulane University in New Orleans and Louisiana College in Pineville. She graduated with a BA degree in English.
Cissie and her first husband Dr. Blanchard Hickman Texada, Jr. raised their four children in Alexandria. While living in Alexandria, Cissie served as a President of the Junior League, president of the Rapides Parish Medical Society Auxiliary and served on the State Board of the Louisiana Auxiliary. She was active in the Cabrini Hospital Auxiliary in Alexandria and served on the Medical Morals Committee for the hospital. Cissie served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church for many years. She was a founder and coordinator of Lifeline of Alexandria, which was a service for pregnant women and girls.
In 1984, Cissie returned to Shreveport and in 1989 married Henry "Hank" Albert Bronner. They both loved sports and participated in hunting, fishing, skiing, tennis, racquetball and swimming together.
In Shreveport, Cissie was a life member of the Opera Guild, Symphony Guild, Art Guild and a Friend of the Strand. She was a sustaining member of the Shreveport Junior League, The Circle of Catholic Women, and a Lady Commander of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. She was a member of the East Ridge Country Club, The Shreveport Club, The English-Speaking Union, The Hypogeum Society and served as president of Bronner Investment Company.
Surviving their mother are daughters Mary Louise Texada, Margaret Bienvenu Texada, Evelyn Ratcliff Texada, and son, B.H. Texada, III and his wife Gracee.
Cissie is also survived by her grandchildren: Jessica Cook, Courtney Le Boeuf, Taylor Williams, Max Parker, Cole Parker, Ellen Schafer, Alex Schafer, Matthew Gore and Marc Gore. Also surviving their "G.G." are Zak Hayes, Asher Cook and Cainen Cook, Cissie's great grandsons.
Other survivors include her brother, Dr. Paul Ratcliff Winder and Betty Bronner, Cissie's sister-in-law in Louisville, KY.
Pallbearers will be Alex Schafer, Cole Parker, Zak Hayes, Matthew Gore, Marc Gore, Chris Cook, Jake Williams, and John Le Boeuf.
Honorary pallbearers are Cissie's beloved friends Carole and W.T. Sinclair, Madeline Jeansonne and Becky Single of Alexandria, Rosemary Watts, Joan Huddleston, Dianne Mullin, Marion Weiss and Carole Sinclair of Shreveport and Sissy and David Stone of Bradenton, FL.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019