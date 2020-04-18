Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Mary Lurlene Carpenter

Mary Lurlene Carpenter Obituary
Mary Lurlene Carpenter

Mrs. Carpenter passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, only one week before her 100th Birthday. She was born on April 22, 1920 to her parents Odie and Ruth Mayfield, whom preceded her in death, as well as her son, Billy Ray Harvey; granddaughter, Rhonda Blake; great granddaughter, Margo; four sisters; and three brothers.

She is survived by a son, Dalton Jack Harvey; daughters, Maryland Ozell Henderson and Valery Jane Reynolds; brother, Weldon "Jiggs" Mayfield; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She loved her family and was blessed with a very large family that loved her too. She was an avid hunter and a big fan of Mardi Gras, but camping and fishing was her love. Another great talent she had was quilting. She had the old quilting frame hanging from her ceiling; we can't even count how many beautiful quilts were made there. Totally blessed with all the above, she lived a wonderful long life.

A special thanks to her caregivers Tomikia, Pam, Janet and Tiny and the nursing staff at Live Oak nursing Home.

A private graveside service will be held at Centuries Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your choice of charity in her honor.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
