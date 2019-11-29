|
Mary Madeline Johnson Cavender
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Mary Madeline Johnson Cavender (Mattie) of Shreveport will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Mansfield Road in Shreveport. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Jason Foster. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:45 am, prior to services.
Mary was born Mary 13, 1927, in Strong, AR, to E.S. and Verdu Johnson. She passed away November 27, 2019, in Shreveport.
Mary was a woman of great faith. She was a member of Sunset Acres Church of Christ, and served her Lord diligently and with great passion. She loved helping and encouraging others, and was generous to those in need, never requiring recognition. Mary will always be remembered for her beautiful smile.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Cavender; her brother, Charles E. Johnson, her son, Howard C. Talley, and daughter-in-law, Shirley Kaye Talley.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, John W. Talley and wife, Ginger of Natchitoches, LA; her daughter, Sharon Howell and husband, Bobby, of Keithville; two sister, Bobby Harris of Shreveport, and Edith McGruder of Woodville, MS; grandchildren, Ashley Foster and husband, Jason; Angela Cory, and husband, Derek, all of Shreveport; Jeffrey C. Talley and wife, Michelle, of Keatchie, LA; Penny Murphy, and husband, Marty, of Keatchie, LA; Timothy Talley and wife, Corrie of Elysian Fields, TX; and Michael Talley, of Marksville, LA; great grandchildren, Addison, Savannah, Camille, Saxony, Gabrielle, and Mary Katherine Foster; Emily, Anna Grace and Luke Cory; Jacob Talley; and Eric Talley and wife Anna, along with a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Derek Cory, Jeffrey Talley, Timothy Talley, Mike Giddens, Carl Prothro, and Curtis Prothro.
The family would like to express special thanks to Bonnie Kinkennon, Libby Kirpatrick and the staff of The Cottages at the Glen of Shreveport, and Heart of Hospice, for their care and loving support during our mother's illness.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019