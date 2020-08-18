Mary Margret EvanoffShreveport - Funeral Services for Mary Margret Evanoff, 90, will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 204 Patton Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m Burial will be held at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue, immediately following the funeral service.Mary was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and is the daughter of William and Florence Brewer. Mary grew up in Indiana and met the love of her life, Mitchell Evanoff, while he was employed by Texas Eastern and working in that area. Mary wed Mitchell, left Indiana, and spent the rest of her life as a resident of Shreveport. She spent her life raising children and became a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Mary was a member of St. Joseph's for 60 years and gave hours of her time participating and planning church functions. She was involved in the church until she was too sick to go. Mary instilled the faith and love of God in her husband, her children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren excel in sports.Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell; her parents, William and Florence Brewer; her sister, Dolores Joray and her brothers, Eugene and Mirrell Brewer. She is survived by her brother, Steven Brewer; her four children, Michele Simmons, Donna Renner, Cary Evanoff and Sheila Greer; her seven grandchildren, John, Jill and Luke Simmons, Barrett Renner, Max Kelso and Jody and John Greer III.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mary's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 204 Patton Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105.