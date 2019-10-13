|
|
Mary Morris Sherman McCord
Shreveport - Mary Morris Sherman McCord, beloved wife, mother of four sons, grandmother of 12, and great grandmother of 36 went to be home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 20, 2019. She was 107 years old.
Born in Mobile, Alabama on October 9, 1911 to Morris and Gertrude Sherman, Mary Morris and her sister Gretchen (Sherman Pemberton) (1909-1988) moved several times with their family during their childhood and adolescent years. Her family eventually settled in Shreveport, LA. She attended Centenary College and graduated from the University of Minnesota, where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority and the Theta Sigma Phi honorary journalism sorority. At only 19 years of age she showed her adventurous spirit by taking a freighter by herself to Central America where she spent two months learning and loving the culture of the people.
In 1938, Mary met Charles Thomas "Scotty" McCord, Jr. (1911-2001). Married on August 12, 1939, they honeymooned on a freighter to South America for nine weeks, which set the stage for their lives together traveling to all corners of the world. However, it was a decision not to travel that would become a turning point that would shape her and her family's lives forever. Having saved money for years for a family trip, Scotty gave Mary a choice: take a European family vacation, or buy a picturesque island on Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada. She chose Two Bear Island near Nestor Falls, Ontario.
As an ideal mother of four sons, she had a wonderful imagination and loved all indoor and outdoor activities—entertaining, dancing, card games, hunting, fishing and canoeing were just a few of her favorites. She took great joy in all of God's creation and His creatures. She swam around their island daily, paddled her canoe all over Sabaskong Bay and prepared delicious shore lunches which 3 generations of family enjoyed out on the lake. She fished for more than 55 years at the lake and at the age of 93, she caught the largest Northern Pike in the family, measuring 44 inches and 25lbs. A year later, she shot her last duck, a green head Mallard with her Browning Sweet 16 at the family duck camp in south Louisiana.
Her zest for life was demonstrated in her love for her 12 grandchildren. Whether it was cooking and hosting Taco Night (no parents allowed!), taking adventures on the lake, or safaris to Africa, she had optimism that seemed to make any day exciting. This love for life can be seen in her sons, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren today.
She was a great conversationalist and a great listener. If it was a rainy day on the lake, many of the grandkids have fond memories of playing board games or Gin Rummy and talking for hours together in her log cabin. Her enthusiasm for life was matched by her desire to help improve others' quality of life. She organized and founded the Lighthouse Craft shop for the Blind. A strong supporter of the Shreveport Symphony, she served as Vice President of the board. When she was in possession of an exceptional and rare violin, she gave it to an aspiring violinist because she believed it needed to be in the right hands. Her love for the Shreveport Symphony was honored by her husband when he created the Mary McCord Symphony Fund for its benefit. For all the public-facing care she showed her community, she gave of herself one-on-one as well. Serving on the board of Southfield School, she actively promoted and raised funds for the school. Out of appreciation the school named their library in her honor. On a personal level, she befriended a family from Kosovo, and took particular interest in their two children, tutoring them in various school subjects and paying for their education. Later in life, Mary volunteered at a nursing home where many who received her companionship and care were younger than she. Equally comfortable in an elegant ball gown or worn fishing clothes, her beauty came from within. She loved and trusted the Lord, faithfully attending St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, and serving others with a genuine overflow from her heart. Her grandchildren will tell you that she called you to a higher ground, and served as a beautiful role model, she faced life unafraid and with grace and charm. She will be dearly missed by her sons, Charles T. McCord III and wife Suzanne; Michael S. McCord and wife Gillian; Jane McCord, wife of Frederick (Rick) McCord; Stephen L. McCord and wife Shawnee; her 12 grandchildren, Charles T. McCord IV (Katie), Elizabeth McCord Welp (David), Robyn McCord O'Brien (Jeff), Rebecca McCord Thomas (Jeremy), Virginia McCord Stewart (Jim), Christopher McCord (Scottie), Meredith McCord, Ryan McCord (Devin), Anne McCord Goss (Cary), Katherine McCord Ballard, Stephen McCord (Meghan), and Christine McCord Wilkinson (Tyler); and her 36 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas McCord, Jr. and her son, Frederick Ryan McCord.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Cathedral on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 12 noon, 908 Rutherford St, Shreveport, LA 71104.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Cathedral or the Glen Retirement Center. The family wants to thank her staff and caregivers, Betty Breedlove Shaw, George Cooper, Carrie Nelson, Elizabeth Hilliard, Brenda Samuel, Erma Boykin, and Dedra Williams for their loving care of Mrs. McCord.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 13, 2019