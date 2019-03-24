Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Haughton, LA
Mary Ochoa Cantu


1931 - 2019
Mary Ochoa Cantu Obituary
Mary Ochoa Cantu

Bossier City, LA - Graveside services for Mary Ochoa Cantu will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Haughton, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Watson of Christ the King Catholic Church of Bossier City, LA. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA.

Mary was born on September 9, 1931 in Mercedes, TX to Eleodoro Ochoa and Felicitos Arredondo, both of Monterey Mexico, and passed away on March 21, 2019 at Riverview Care Center in Bossier City, LA. Mary worked as a dietician for the Bossier Parish School Board. She also enjoyed the beauties of nature that included 10 years of retirement with her husband living the country life in Ringgold, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gilbert Cantu, her parents, four sisters and five brothers.

Mary is survived by her sons, David Cantu and wife Theresa of San Antonio, TX, Steven Cantu of Bossier City, LA, daughters Diana Middleton and husband Dean of Baton Rouge, LA and Yolanda Little and husband Joe of Mooringsport, LA, sister Prajedis Samudio of Weslaco, TX, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many friends who loved her dearly.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 24, 2019
