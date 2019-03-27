Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 (318) 222-0348 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 View Map Service 10:00 AM Broadmoor Baptist Church Memorial Chapel Resources More Obituaries for Mary Gary Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Olive Chandler Gary

Shreveport - Mary Olive Chandler Gary, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Services for Mary Olive will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Broadmoor Baptist Church Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Larry Williams. Interment will follow in Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue. The family will receive friends for visitation at Rose-Neath Marshall Street Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m.



Mary Olive was born on June 30, 1928, and was raised in Ruston, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Gerald Douglas "Jack" Gary, Sr., her mother, Mary Lee Fallin Chandler and her father, Chester H. Chandler, Sr., her brother, Chester H. "C.H." Chandler, Jr. and wife Joan, and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly.



She is survived by her three sons, William Lee "Bill" Gary III, Gerald Douglas "Gerry" Gary, Jr. and wife Mary, Michael Dwayne "Mike" Gary and wife Joyce, seven grandchildren, Kristen Gary Powers and husband Ashley, Brandon Gary and wife Wendy, Douglas Gary and wife Melissa, Calvin Gary and wife Chelsea, McKinnon Felderhoff and husband Brad, Jack Gary and Jan Gary, and four great-grandchildren, Merritt Gary, Chandler Gary, Hollis Powers and her namesake, Mary Olive Powers.



Honoring her as pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Brandon Gary, Douglas Gary, Calvin Gary, Jack Gary, Ashley Powers and Brad Felderhoff.



After graduating from Ruston High School, Mary Olive became one of the first female students to attend Louisiana Tech University, where she earned her degree in secretarial science. Her adventurous spirit led her to Shreveport where she began working for United Gas Corporation. Soon after moving to Shreveport, she met and married the love of her life, Jack, and they had three sons. The couple loved to travel together with friends and enjoyed actively participating in church and social activities.



Mary Olive was a wonderful homemaker, always opening her home to guests and family. She was often the last to sit down at the table because she was so busy serving others. Her friends who were loyal members of "The Sewing Club" could attest to her graciousness.



Mary Olive and Jack were active members of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport, where they joined on March 15, 1952. Mary Olive was a Godly woman who trusted in His will. This faithfulness showed in the strength of her prayer life, as she knew that Jesus was with her and had a plan for her.



She believed in the power of prayer and always lifted others up, founding and managing the Prayer Room of Broadmoor Baptist beginning in 1991. In addition to the prayer ministry, Mary Olive served as President of the Southern Baptist Convention's Woman's Missionary Union (WMU) from 1979-1981 and was a member of the Pastor Search Committee which called Dr. Chuck Pourciau to Broadmoor. In 2000, the Church recognized her leadership and impact by presenting her with the "Outstanding Senior Adult" award.



The family extends their gratitude to Dr. Roan Flenniken and the caring staffs of CHRISTUS Health and The Glen Retirement System.



The family extends their gratitude to Dr. Roan Flenniken and the caring staffs of CHRISTUS Health and The Glen Retirement System.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105. Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019