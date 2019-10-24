Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rose-Neath South Side Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Rose-Neath South Side Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA
1934 - 2019
Mary Penn Obituary
Mary Penn

Shreveport - Funeral services for Mrs. Mary W. Penn will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Rose-Neath South Side Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM on Saturday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Mary was born on January 6, 1934 in Marquez, TX to Mabel and Wilbur "Paddy" Winstead. She passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Mary graduated Valedictorian from Marquez High School. She married Carey W. Penn and together they owned and operated Carey W. Penn CPA. Mary was a longtime member of Lakeview Methodist Church. She said her greatest accomplishment in life: "To be the wife of Carey W. Penn was an honor and a privilege that I am grateful to have had. The only thing I ever really wanted in life was to be the best mother that I could to my children, and the best grandmother to their children."

Anyone that knew our mother and grandmother knew she was a special, classy, selfless lady that showed love to everyone and was respected and loved by all that knew her.

Mrs. Penn was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and three siblings, Melva Burnett, Selma Hinch, and Buster Winstead. She is survived by her four children, Karen Sue Dale (Raymond), Carey "Tuffy" Penn (Donna), Sherri Smith (John), and Mary "Candy" Penn; ten grandchildren, Misty Melton, Carl Dale, Adam and Casey Penn, Brandy O'Quinn, Alex Cole, Mary Katherine Smith, Christy Bennett, and Dylan Vaughn; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to the Sunbelt Christian Youth Ranch, 8782 Old Hwy 80 South, Lake MS, 39092 or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
