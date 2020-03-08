Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
1935 - 2020
Mary Price Obituary
Mary Price

Mary Joyce Willis Price, age 85, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020. She was born March 3, 1935 in Joaquin, Texas to David and Mary Willis.

She enjoyed playing dominos, going on cruises with her husband and spending time with her group. She was a devoted wife and wonderful friend. Her favorite pastime was shopping with her best friend, Laverne Coates. She was a life long member of Broadmoor Assembly of God Church, now called Gateway Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving friends; her church family; and extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Price; parents; and two brothers.

A graveside celebrating Mary will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. Officiating the services will be Pastor Tom Hill.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
