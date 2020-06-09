Mary Robinette Hugh



Mary Robinette Hugh, age 83, passed away April 9, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was born April 6, 1937 in Shreveport, LA to Leslie and Mae Robinette.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Mae Robinette, and brother, Cecil Robinette.



Mary is survived by her loving, compassionate husband of 46 years, Monty Hugh; two daughters, Julie Pickern and Robyn Parker; four sons, John Hugh, Gary Ralph, Greg Ralph, and Sam Hugh; two daughter-in-laws, Donna Hugh and Laurie Hugh; two son-in-laws, Keith Parker and Gene Pickern; twelve grandchildren, Josh, Christie, Austin, LaurenAnn, Victoria, Samantha, Shelby, Jessie, Alexandra, Adam, Carter and Avery; seven great-grandchildren, Beneah, Christian, Charlie Beth, Jonah, Leighton, Jaxon, and Landry; her brother, Burke Robinette; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. And we must include her constant, little companion, Precious.



As a young adult, Mary graduated from Byrd High School in 1955 and then went to Centenary College where she pursued her Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts. Mary was very creative and had a passion for art. She was especially good at painting portraits. As a local realtor for 20 plus years, she was infamous for buying houses, remodeling and flipping them. She enjoyed this so much, she was known to come home and inform her husband and kids, they were moving once again. They even owned three houses on one street. The poor bus driver was literally stressed out. At her own home, she had a talent for knocking down walls, building decks, enclosing patios, repainting the entire house, wallpapering as much as she could and remodeling a kitchen, all over the weekend. Mary was a person of faith and lived life serving others. She often would wallpaper, paint, decorate, make backdrops and even sew for her church and others.



Mary was known for her beauty and poise. She even held the title of Miss Holiday in Dixie. She was seldom ever dressed casually, as her appearance was important to her character. She's also remembered for her grace, hospitality and southern charm. She was the family historian, storyteller and album keeper. There's nothing Mary liked better than to share her "Famous Stories" and have fascinating conversations with a good friend or a family member. Her engaging stories were told with great detail and interest.



We have heard over and over again how special Mary was to many people and how she left long lasting impressions on all those who met her, and how she impacted their lives and touched them. We've even heard stories of how she extended her talent, skills and her home to others. She hosted pool parties, baby/wedding showers, small groups, Christian singing groups/choirs and even a wedding in her living room. She and Monty were mentors to young married couples. They showed friendship and kindness to many and always smiled and encouraged others down the path of life. She was referred to as a "Precious jewel" and "One special lady."



Her brother, Burke Robinette, shared fond memories of his older sister. When they were younger, their dad would give Mary cash and instruct her to take little Burke to get his haircut. She would pocket the money and take him behind the garage and cut it herself. After several times of this, her father made mention of going down to the barber shop himself and seeing what kind of person is cutting his son's hair so crooked and messing it up. She had to confess. Burke became a professional pilot and would often land in Shreveport and take Mary up for a spin. Oh the stories Mary would tell and the memories they made. Mary and Monty also enjoyed visiting her brother and staying on his houseboat on the Mississippi River in St. Louis, and then on Kentucky Lake. Mary and Monty would also visit their kids and other family members in Maine, New York, Alabama, California and Texas.



She was a member of Shreveport Community Church and served in many capacities. Mary is now standing, whole again, in the presence of God. What a glorious Easter Sunday she will have. She will be missed here on Earth, but never forgotten.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store