Mary Sue BallShreveport - Graveside services for Mary Sue Ball, 88 of Shreveport, will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport, LA. Ms. Ball died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Officiating will be Rev. Ronney Joe Webb.Sue, as she was known to all her many friends, was born September 21, 1932 and is preceded in death by her parents, Otha and Iva Ball; her grandparents, Mary and Robert Preslar and beloved aunts, Dewey, Reba, Edna, and Mary. Sue was a devoted caregiver for her parents and aunts in their last years, but still found time to volunteer in her Highland neighborhood and with her church.Sue was affectionately called "Miss Highland" by many of her friends due to her absolute devotion and tireless efforts to promote, preserve, and maintain the Historic Highland and Fairfield neighborhoods. She inherited and lived in her grandparent's Highland cottage until ill health required her to move into assisted living. She was a Master Gardener and an avid promoter of neighborhood beautification. Her own beautiful cottage garden was an inspiration to many, and she often shared her plants and cuttings with other gardeners. Working with the Highland Restoration Association, she assumed the responsibility for the landscaping around historical monuments and sites in the Highland and Fairfield historic neighborhoods.Seeking to promote and preserve Shreveport's historic Highland neighborhood, Sue spent many volunteer hours in helping improve the quality of life for Highland residents through her association with Highland Restoration Association. She served as President, Treasurer and Secretary multiple times, and chaired the popular historic Highland and Fairfield neighborhood Christmas Home Tours.Sue was a delightful and engaging friend to many, known for her wit, intelligence and kindheartedness. She was a great animal lover & often rescued stray dogs and cats and found homes for them. For much of her life, she worked diligently through her church to help the infirm, indigent and needful. She loved children and frequently volunteered at neighborhood grammar schools and taught children's Sunday School for many years. She did not seek the spotlight and much of her community work went unrecognized, but she has made lasting positive contributions to the quality of life for many people. She will be remembered as a steadfast friend who gave unselfishly of herself to help others and will be greatly missed.Many heartfelt thanks to her devoted friends, to the staff at Village Health Care at the Glen, Azalea Estates Assisted Living, and Willis-Knighton Pierremont, and to the wonderful WMU ladies and other members of Crosland Baptist Church in Omega, GA whose kindness and generosity in "adopting" Sue as one of their own gave her much enjoyment and happiness in her final years.