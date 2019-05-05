Mary Thompson Watkins



Bossier City, LA - Funeral services for Mary Thompson Watkins, 91, will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana at 3:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Rocky Mount Cemetery in Rocky Mount, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Officiating will be Reverend Billy Pierce.



Mary was born May 13, 1927 in Rocky Mount, Louisiana to Ura Gallaspy Thompson and Joe Riley Thompson and passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana after a short illness.



Mary retired after 41 years with the Federal Government, 21 years were at Barksdale Air Force Base procurement where she was affectionately known as "May T."



Mary is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Randy Watkins and wife Judy of Plain Dealing, LA; daughter, Patti Johnson and husband John of Bonifay, FL; grandchildren, Daniel Watkins, Katie Rambo and husband Jonathan, Caleb Johnson and wife Brittany, Dr. Michael Johnson and wife Cierra; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Thompson; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.



Honoring Mary as pallbearers will be Glenn Brackman, Charles Coyle, Caleb Johnson, John Johnson and Tom Myrick.



The family suggests donations may be made to Rocky Mount Cemetery, 183 DeMoss Rd., Plain Dealing, LA 71064. Published in Shreveport Times on May 5, 2019