Mary Virginia Rogers Courtney
Hosston, LA - Mary Virginia Rogers Courtney; Mom, Aunt Ginny, Nana, Gran, Nanny, Grandma, passed away peacefully at LeGrand Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on April 30, 2020, at the age of 93.
Virginia was born on May 21, 1926 to Newton LaPrade "Cap" and Catherine Rogers in McAllen, Texas.
She loved to read and dance (which she boasted "my daddy taught me to dance") and tell stories of the good old days; which she had many of. Whether she was playing golf with Bill, the love of her life, or just sitting home with one of her many dogs, feeding her birds, and a glass of wine, she was happy. She wasn't the typical "grandmother" who stayed home and made cookies; she worked outside the home at Bayou State Oil until she retired. She was a proud member of The Daughters of the American Revolution Society. Virginia was a member of Hosston United Method Church until she moved to Monroe to be with her granddaughter, Cindy and family. The memories they made over the last two years are priceless.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Catherine Rogers, husband Billy Ray Courtney, sons David Nichols and Frankie Nichols, siblings Martha Wilson (Clyde) and Michael Rogers.
She is survived by her stepson Jim Courtney, and beloved wife Donna; beloved grandchildren Cindy Treadwell (Mark), Catherine Nichols, Carol King, Eric Nichols (Denise), Alyson Courtney (Wess Moore), Lyndsey Chandler (Steve), Brooke Bickley (Doug); 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.
In her last years, God blessed her with a sitter that became a best friend, Cleary Slaughter. In her last months, God blessed her with a group that are referred to as the fantastic four: Amber, Jessica, LaShonda, and Shorty who cared for her as their own. The family cannot express their thanks enough for the compassion, love and memories they shared.
A private graveside service will be held by the family.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020