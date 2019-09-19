|
Mary Womack
Lake Charles - On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Mary Womack passed away peacefully at age 91.
Mary was born on December 25, 1927. She married Archie Womack and together they raised two daughters, Charlotte Maxine and Margaret Ann. Mary, known by her grandchildren as Gunt, was preceded in death by her husband, Archie, and her daughter, Maxine. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret and son-in-law, Tim Foley; five grandchildren, Kelly Richardson, Jennifer Andrews, Kevin Dyck, Amanda Watson, and Patrick Foley; and six great-grandchildren.
Services to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, within the Kinkade State Room, officiated by Mr. Chris Watson. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Brookdale of Lake Charles and Heart of Hospice for the excellent care and family support.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019