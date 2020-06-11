Mary Young Carlisle
Coushatta, LA - An online virtual funeral for Mary Young Carlisle will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Coushatta, LA with Rev. Dr. Paul "Curtis" Carroll, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Springville Cemetery, Coushatta, LA.
Mary was born January 16, 1929 in Peach, TX, the youngest daughter of Dosia and Church Young. She passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, at the age of 91. She had been a resident of Coushatta, LA for over 65 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Carlisle; her brothers and sisters, Johnny Young, Adelle Proctor, Eris Davis, Virginia McDaniel, Herbert Young, Homer Young; and in-laws, Fred and Leola Carlisle.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Richard Carlisle, his wife, Pam, and their daughter, Natalie of Shreveport, LA; and her daughter, Linda Carlisle, and her long-time partner, Sonu Verghese of Colorado Springs, CO. Mary also is survived by her sisters-in-law, Gale Young of Avinger, TX and Sue Young of Longview, TX; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends.
Mary graduated from Avinger High School in Avinger, TX in 1946. She married Harold in 1949 and they were married for 66 years before his death in 2016. She attended East Texas Baptist University, where she studied Education and then finished her degree at Northwestern State University in 1960. She went on to enjoy teaching many elementary students in Coushatta and at Riverdale Academy until her retirement. Mary loved her family, her friends at First United Methodist Church, reading, tending her flowers, and her role in Eastern Star. She was an active, serving member for over 50 years with Harmony Chapter #6 in Coushatta and made many dear OES friends throughout the state.
Special thanks to Dr. Coleman and Dr. Chico for taking such good care of her and to the staff of Green Meadow Haven, Leshena Taylor, and Kala Hill Sims for all you did to care for her, bring a smile to her face and brighten her day.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jim Bethard, Joe Harris, Marc McDaniel, and Floyd Phillips.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Louisiana United Methodist Children & Family Services and the American Heart Association.
Service will be livestream on Coushatta/Wesleychapel UMC facebook page.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.