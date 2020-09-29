Maryam Hudson
Shreveport - Maryam Mobley Hudson went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. Maryam was born on September 17, 1949 in Shreveport, LA. She leaves behind her daughters Leah Thompson and husband Richard, Shannon Rosalies and husband Howard, and Anna VanZandt and one son Jared Henderson, her grandchildren Kathryn Schmeltz and husband Shawn, Mitchell VanZandt, Brianna House and husband Steven, Tiffanie Solomon, Kyle, Haley, and Hunter Rosalies and Jessica, Charlize, Jace, Grayson, Carson and Nikki Thompson, and great grandchildren Alyssa, Hudson, Everleigh, Scarlett, Edison, Samuel, Ryker and Beretta. Her stepchildren Debbie McDaniel, Randy and Ricky Hudson along with their spouses, children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Benny Hudson, her parents Hugh and Marjorie Mobley and her brother John Mobley. She is survived by two sisters Sue Brown and husband Tom, Jo Ann Cooley and three Brothers Leroy Mobley and wife Martha, Solon Mobley and wife Avis and Kenneth Mobley and numerous nieces and nephews. She grew up attending Ellerbe Rd. Methodist Church with her entire family but recently attended Central Christian where she was dedicated and active. She was initiated as a member of the order of the Eastern Star at Sunset Star #227 in 1990, served as Worthy Matron in 2001, affiliated with Magnolia chapter #27 in 2014. She worked for the Shreveport Times as a carrier until 2015 when she retired. She never met a stranger and always put others before herself with no expectations in return. She was very active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was kind, caring, gracious and loving, and made everyone feel welcome, even stray animals. The things she loved most was fishing, watching Family Feud, old westerns and crime shows, and swinging on the front porch. She will be remembered most for her smile, laughter, and devotion to her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1-2pm at Central Christian Church in Shreveport, LA. A memorial service to follow at 2pm Officiated by Bro. Tom Brown and Bro. Gary Pegg. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shriner's Hospital
, Lung Cancer Research or Scottish Rite Speech and Hearing Center of Shreveport.